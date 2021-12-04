UFC Vegas 44 video: Jamahal Hill flattens Jimmy Crute with devastating knockout in just 48 seconds

Jamahal Hill needed just 48 seconds to back up his claims that he’s one of the best boxers in the UFC.

Following a flash knockdown during his first exchange with Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44, Hill was on the attack and looking for the kill while attempting to bounce back from his first loss inside the octagon. After hurting Crute with the right hand, Hill followed that up with another just like it except this time the Australian prospect crashed to the canvas and he wasn’t getting up again.

The knockout came at just 48 seconds into the opening round.

“I was just hoping for a good fight,” Hill said following his latest win. “I know Jimmy’s a tough dude. This is me. This is what ya’ll get when you get me. It feels really good to get this win.”

Since arriving in the UFC from Dana White’s Contender Series, Hill appeared to be a prospect who could turn into a contender in the light heavyweight division but he suffered an unexpected setback after falling by submission to Paul Craig in his last outing.

Hill certainly had something to prove on Saturday night because he was on the mark from his first punch thrown until the very last as he picks up a statement win over Crute.

Now 3-1 with one no contest in the UFC, Hill is looking for a step up in competition with a couple of heavy hitters at the top of his wish list for what comes next.

“I want to be back in very soon,” Hill said. “As soon as possible. I hear Paulo Costa is supposed to come play with the 205’ers. If not him, Johnny Walker, that’s something that a lot of people want to see.