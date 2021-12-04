‘A true legend’: Fighters react to Clay Guida’s insane submission of jiu-jitsu ace Leonardo Santos

Clay Guida is going to have one heck of a 40th birthday celebration next week.
The festivities started early for the veteran of 32 octagon appearances as he scored one of the year’s most unbelievable submissions on Saturday at UFC Vegas 44, forcing multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Leonardo Santos to tap out in the second round of their fight. Making the finish even more incredible is that Guida was close to being put away by a flurry of strikes from Santos in the opening round.
Referee Keith Peterson allowed the fight to continue and Guida — in classic Guida fashion — showed his relentless heart and gas tank, storming back to submit an exhausted Santos. In doing so, Guida became the first fighter to submit Santos, whose pro MMA career dates back to 2002.
Suffice to say, the MMA community was jazzed about Guida’s performance and many took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Check out what the veteran’s peers had to say about his huge win.
@clayguida is a true legend— Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) December 5, 2021
It’s this simple…Clay Guida is an animal. What a win!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 5, 2021
Let’s goooooooo Midwest strong— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
Keith Peterson is the real MVP! #LetThemFight!!! #UFCVegas44— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021
Midwest Blue Collar Heart !! @clayguida you are the man!!— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 5, 2021
That’s my dude!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas44— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 5, 2021
Im loosing my mind Rn— NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) December 5, 2021
Omg yes Clay Guida gets the sub. Amazing comeback! He’s in the Hall of Fame for a reason! #UFCVegas44— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021
Guida went from almost getting TKOd to submitting Santos, he owes Keith Peterson dinner #UFCVegas44— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 5, 2021
Are you kidding me!! Guida is a Legend!! #UFCVegas44— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021
That good ol American wrestling! Congrats Clay!!!— JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) December 5, 2021
Clay Guida. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #UFCVegas44— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) December 5, 2021
It can not be believed!! this is mma and this is clay guida #UFCVegas44@ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 5, 2021
Clay Gudia is amazing— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 5, 2021
— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021
Guida subbing the blackbelt! #wrestling #UFCVegas44 #UFCFightNight #FontvsAldo— Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) December 5, 2021
@clayguida with the crazy comeback #ufc #ufcvegas— Kyle The Monster Nelson (@THE__MONSTER) December 5, 2021
What a beast!!! Amazing recovery !! How do you not love watching Clay Guida fight? ..real as they make em @ufc #ufcvegas44— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021
That’s why i love this referee @KPetersonUFC great round #UFCVegas44— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) December 5, 2021
Way to dig deep @clayguida! Congrats bro— Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) December 5, 2021
I freaking love @clayguida!!!! #UFCVegas44— Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) December 5, 2021
Nada mudou. @LeoSantosbjj ídolo máximo !#AldoNoCombate— Matheus Nicolau (@NicolauMatheus) December 5, 2021
Respect to both men, legends! @LeoSantosbjj @clayguida— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 5, 2021
