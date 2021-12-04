‘A true legend’: Fighters react to Clay Guida’s insane submission of jiu-jitsu ace Leonardo Santos

Clay Guida is going to have one heck of a 40th birthday celebration next week.

The festivities started early for the veteran of 32 octagon appearances as he scored one of the year’s most unbelievable submissions on Saturday at UFC Vegas 44, forcing multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Leonardo Santos to tap out in the second round of their fight. Making the finish even more incredible is that Guida was close to being put away by a flurry of strikes from Santos in the opening round.

Referee Keith Peterson allowed the fight to continue and Guida — in classic Guida fashion — showed his relentless heart and gas tank, storming back to submit an exhausted Santos. In doing so, Guida became the first fighter to submit Santos, whose pro MMA career dates back to 2002.

Suffice to say, the MMA community was jazzed about Guida’s performance and many took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Check out what the veteran’s peers had to say about his huge win.

@clayguida is a true legend — Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) December 5, 2021

It’s this simple…Clay Guida is an animal. What a win! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 5, 2021

Let’s goooooooo Midwest strong — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

Midwest Blue Collar Heart !! @clayguida you are the man!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 5, 2021

Im loosing my mind Rn — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) December 5, 2021

Omg yes Clay Guida gets the sub. Amazing comeback! He’s in the Hall of Fame for a reason! #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Guida went from almost getting TKOd to submitting Santos, he owes Keith Peterson dinner #UFCVegas44 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 5, 2021

Are you kidding me!! Guida is a Legend!! #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

That good ol American wrestling! Congrats Clay!!! — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) December 5, 2021

It can not be believed!! this is mma and this is clay guida #UFCVegas44@ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 5, 2021

Clay Gudia is amazing — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 5, 2021

What a beast!!! Amazing recovery !! How do you not love watching Clay Guida fight? ..real as they make em @ufc #ufcvegas44 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021

That’s why i love this referee @KPetersonUFC great round #UFCVegas44 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) December 5, 2021