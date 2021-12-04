UFC Vegas 44 video: Manel Kape fiery out of the gate, stops Zhalgas Zhumagulov with blitz of punches

So eager was Manel Kape to get to work at UFC Vegas 44, referee Keith Peterson repeatedly had to order him to stand back as cameraman exited the octagon before his fight with Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Once Kape clocked in, it wasn’t long before Zhumagulov found himself in a firefight, and a left hook-straight right combo sent him to the canvas before a flurry of punches put the TKO in Kape’s corner at the 4:02 mark of the opening frame at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

It was the second knockout win for Kape in his short octagon career, but it was the first unmarred by a miss at the scale. Heavy for his fight against Ode Osbourne, he was ruled out of a bonus for a flying knee knockout.

From the outset, he and Zhumagulov traded heavy punches and low kicks. It appeared one hurt his leg, but he continued to fire away and eventually found his range for the fight-altering combo.

A confident Kape leapt on the cage after his win and then declared himself the man to beat at 125 pounds.

“I will be a champion next year, if god permits me,” he told UFC commentator Daniel Cormier. “I’m the best flyweight in the world. I did the easy work. Easy work, easy money.”

The former RIZIN champ now stands at 2-2 in the UFC, while Zhumagulov drops to 1-3.