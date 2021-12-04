UFC Vegas 44 video: Claudio Puelles forces Chris Gruetzemacher tap-out with third-round kneebar

Claudio Puelles didn’t need the judges to earn his latest victory.

The Peruvian lightweight capped off a strong performance against Chris Gruetzemacher on the UFC Vegas 44 prelims with kneebar submission that forced a tap at the 3:25 mark of the third round.

Watch the slick submission finish above.

With Puelles likely ahead on the scorecards heading into the final frame, Gruetzemacher came out with urgency and made a strong effort to close the distance and get in Puelles’ face. This led to a clinch along the fence that Gruetzemacher turned into a takedown, but before he could initiate any significant offense Puelles went to work on his leg. Gruetzemacher was unable to stop Puelles before the hold was sunk in too deep and eventually had no choice but to signal his submission.

That’s four straight wins now for Puelles (11-2), a finalist on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America. It is his second kneebar submission inside the octagon, making him the first fighter in UFC history to successfully win two bouts with that maneuver according to the promotion.