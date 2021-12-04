UFC Vegas 44 results: Alex Morono outstrikes Mickey Gall to win unanimous decision in main card opener

Alex Morono picked up his third win in a row with an impressive showing over Mickey Gall in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday night.

Showcasing power in both hands, Morono was constantly beating Gall to the punch in nearly every exchange while he stayed ready for any takedown attempts that might come at him. Over three rounds, Morono tagged Gall with several stiff combinations and that helped him secure the win by unanimous decision.

All three judges gave Morono the fight with 30-27 scores across the board.

“I thought he would stand and strike and show his improvements,” Morono said about Gall afterwards. “That was a good fight. I’m swinging my heart out. I’ll get more finishes in the future.”

Gall’s willingness to engage on the feet allowed Morono to throw a lot of heavy combinations without fearing the takedown coming from the jiu-jitsu specialist. As Morono continued to tag him, Gall was still throwing combinations while attempting to showcase his kickboxing.

That game plan backfired after Morono threw a perfectly timed counter strike that dropped Gall to the ground and he immediately jumped down to the canvas looking for the finish. Gall used his grappling effectively to stay out of any further trouble before eventually getting back to his feet as he attempted to change his fortune going into the second round.

While he remained dedicated to his striking, Gall started to connect with better accuracy but he was still largely just throwing one shot at a time while Morono was coming back with much better fire power combined with higher volume.

Morono was also starting to use his straight punches with better effectiveness as he continuously popped Gall in the mush, which then set up his overhand punches. Gall stayed active until the very end but he just couldn’t really land on target with any of his biggest and best strikes.

Following the fight, Morono admitted he expected Gall to go for more takedowns but regardless he proved to be superior on the feet as moves to 4-1 overall in his past five fights in the octagon.