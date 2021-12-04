‘This game is ruthless’: Fighters react to Sergio Pettis’ unreal comeback KO at Bellator 272

Sergio Pettis may not be thought of as a KO artist, but there’s never a bad time to start.
The younger Pettis brother stunned the MMA world on Friday night by starching RIZIN bantamweight champion with a fourth-round spinning back fist in the main event of Bellator 272. Pettis was getting dominated in the bout and was just minutes away from being down four rounds to zero to Horiguchi before pulling off one of the wildest comebacks of 2021.
Check out how the pros reacted to Pettis’ highlight-reel defense of his Bellator bantamweight title below.
Pettis pic.twitter.com/nBVsWkT2ID— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 4, 2021
He’s only getting started. I promise @sergiopettis @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/yXEnyyIFKF— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 4, 2021
Holy shit what a fight, what a finish. Duke’s pep talk between rounds and him going out and doing that is what movies are made of, congrats Champ @sergiopettis!!!! #Bellator272— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 4, 2021
Sometimes I forget how wild this sport can be, then I get reminded https://t.co/awkQWB4UdH
And stillllll!!!!!! He’s Sergio Pettis not Anthony’s little brother!!!!!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021
Mma such a crazy beautiful sport— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021
So happy for him one of the nicest realest men in the game such a genuine person— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021
omg! #Bellator272— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 4, 2021
Congrats @sergiopettis on defending your belt! You are the CHAMP!#Bellator272— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 4, 2021
Congrats @sergiopettis you officially on my to eat list Champ. Enjoy it— Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021
Crazy sport we have.......kyoji looked so dominant.....— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 4, 2021
Expect to see this from yall sparring partners all next week https://t.co/ZWj2d4iKdp— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 4, 2021
RIZINのバンタム級王者、堀口恭司。— NOBUYUKI SAKAKIBARA (@nobu_sakakibara) December 4, 2021
たとえ散っても、我らが王者を誇りに思います。
恭司なら再び立ち上がり、また咲き誇る姿を見せてくれるに違いありません。 pic.twitter.com/Bpy9W8LgTV
HOLY SMOKES!!!!!!! Sergio Pettis with the spinning backfist KO. That was crazy!!!— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 4, 2021
Nooooooooo!!! Keep your head up @kyoji1012— 松田干城 (@TatekiMatsuda) December 4, 2021
悔しいなぁ...#Bellator272
Damn @sergiopettis !! pic.twitter.com/CT3YjPlaev— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 4, 2021
Faarrrkkkk The Gooch— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 4, 2021
Ayoooooo Sergio Pettis with the comeback KO . Sheeeeshhhh— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2021
lucky punch ? no, this is MMA. But Horiguchi is better— マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 4, 2021
Kai Asakura is much better than Pettis.— マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 4, 2021
bellator give me a chance to fight sergio again @BellatorMMA @sergiopettis .— JussierFormigaUFC (@JussierFormiga) December 4, 2021
Prayers @kyoji1012 I hope you make a full recovery. @BellatorMMA @SHOsports @rizin_PR— @CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) December 4, 2021
Great comeback win for @sergiopettis https://t.co/zboDwqofRc— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 4, 2021
This game is ruthless. Congrats @sergiopettis. #Bellator272— Thiago “Pitbull” Alves (@ThiagoAlvesATT) December 4, 2021
Keep your head up @kyoji1012! Small bump on the road. You will comeback stronger! #ATTARMY #Bellator272— Thiago “Pitbull” Alves (@ThiagoAlvesATT) December 4, 2021
