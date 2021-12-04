‘This game is ruthless’: Fighters react to Sergio Pettis’ unreal comeback KO at Bellator 272

Sergio Pettis may not be thought of as a KO artist, but there’s never a bad time to start.

The younger Pettis brother stunned the MMA world on Friday night by starching RIZIN bantamweight champion with a fourth-round spinning back fist in the main event of Bellator 272. Pettis was getting dominated in the bout and was just minutes away from being down four rounds to zero to Horiguchi before pulling off one of the wildest comebacks of 2021.

Check out how the pros reacted to Pettis’ highlight-reel defense of his Bellator bantamweight title below.

Holy shit what a fight, what a finish. Duke’s pep talk between rounds and him going out and doing that is what movies are made of, congrats Champ @sergiopettis!!!! #Bellator272 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 4, 2021



Sometimes I forget how wild this sport can be, then I get reminded https://t.co/awkQWB4UdH — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 4, 2021

And stillllll!!!!!! He’s Sergio Pettis not Anthony’s little brother!!!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021

Mma such a crazy beautiful sport — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021

So happy for him one of the nicest realest men in the game such a genuine person — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021

Congrats @sergiopettis on defending your belt! You are the CHAMP!#Bellator272 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 4, 2021

Congrats @sergiopettis you officially on my to eat list Champ. Enjoy it — Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021

Crazy sport we have.......kyoji looked so dominant..... — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 4, 2021

Expect to see this from yall sparring partners all next week https://t.co/ZWj2d4iKdp — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 4, 2021

HOLY SMOKES!!!!!!! Sergio Pettis with the spinning backfist KO. That was crazy!!! — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 4, 2021

Faarrrkkkk The Gooch — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 4, 2021

Ayoooooo Sergio Pettis with the comeback KO . Sheeeeshhhh — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2021

lucky punch ? no, this is MMA. But Horiguchi is better — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 4, 2021

Kai Asakura is much better than Pettis.

Put in on tournament — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 4, 2021

bellator give me a chance to fight sergio again @BellatorMMA @sergiopettis . — JussierFormigaUFC (@JussierFormiga) December 4, 2021