‘This game is ruthless’: Fighters react to Sergio Pettis’ unreal comeback KO at Bellator 272

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Sergio Pettis may not be thought of as a KO artist, but there’s never a bad time to start.

The younger Pettis brother stunned the MMA world on Friday night by starching RIZIN bantamweight champion with a fourth-round spinning back fist in the main event of Bellator 272. Pettis was getting dominated in the bout and was just minutes away from being down four rounds to zero to Horiguchi before pulling off one of the wildest comebacks of 2021.

Check out how the pros reacted to Pettis’ highlight-reel defense of his Bellator bantamweight title below.

