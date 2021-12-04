UFC Vegas 44 Results: Font vs. Aldo

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 44 results for the Font vs. Aldo fight card Saturday night, a live blog of the main event, and UFC Vegas 44 live Twitter updates.
In the main event, Rob Font will square off against former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in a pivotal bantamweight contest. Font has reeled off four straight victories, while Aldo has racked up two straight wins.
Brad Riddell battles Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight contest in the co-main event.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev
Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks
Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin
Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
