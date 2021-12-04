UFC Vegas 44 Results: Font vs. Aldo

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 44 results for the Font vs. Aldo fight card Saturday night, a live blog of the main event, and UFC Vegas 44 live Twitter updates.

In the main event, Rob Font will square off against former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in a pivotal bantamweight contest. Font has reeled off four straight victories, while Aldo has racked up two straight wins.

Brad Riddell battles Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 44 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Jim Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka