Dana White says fighters are ‘100 percent’ scared of Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Nobody wants to fight this guy’

Over the past week, Khamzat Chimaev has called out just about everybody who’s ever be associated with the UFC, from former heavyweight champions Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier to a welterweight icon in Georges St-Pierre.

While none of those fights are actually going to happen, Chimaev’s willingness to face anybody is undeniable. According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion is currently working on something involving Chimaev, but White noted that it’s been difficult to find somebody willing to take on the newest boogeyman inside the octagon.

“We’re working on it,” White told Jim Rome when asked about what’s next for Chimaev. “Hopefully, this week we’ll have an opponent for him.

“Nobody wants to fight this guy. Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this and say that and blah, blah, blah. But when it really comes down to it, nobody’s trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev.”

Through his first four fights in the UFC, Chimaev has absolutely mauled his competition without a single opponent making it past the second round. His last two opponents — Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert — didn’t even reach four minutes of total time combined in the cage with Chimaev.

Following a harrowing ordeal with COVID-19 where he contemplated retirement, Chimaev stormed back in October and is seeking to enter the welterweight title picture sooner rather than later. While he has yet to face top competition, White says there are absolutely fighters doing everything possible to avoid a fight against him.

“At the end of the day, if you’re a professional fighter, this is what you do,” White said. “You should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has as a huge opportunity. Yes, 100 percent [they are afraid of him].”

Of course, White is no stranger to situations like these when it comes to a prospect with a lot of hype behind them struggling to find a big-name opponent willing to take on an unproven commodity.

That said, Chimaev is arguably the fastest-rising star the UFC has produced since Conor McGregor became a household name, and White can’t praise him enough for the talent he possesses.

“Khamzat Chimaev is one of the baddest dudes I’ve ever come across, and he’s literally willing to fight anyone,” White said. “Doesn’t care what the time frame is or any of that stuff. He’s one of the baddest dudes I’ve ever come across.”