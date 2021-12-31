Jake Paul: 2022 goals include saving Mayweather Promotions ‘from bankruptcy,’ heal back from ‘carrying the sport of boxing’

Jake Paul has some interesting resolutions and goals for the new year after an unbelievable 2021 campaign.

Paul capped off a 3-0 year as a boxer when he knocked former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley completely unconscious in the sixth round of their rematch earlier this month in Tampa, Fla. The rest of the YouTube star’s combat sports year included a decision win over Woodley in August, along with a first-round KO of Ben Askren in April.

On Friday, Paul revealed his goals for 2022 — which includes absorbing a promotion run by one of the sport’s all-time greats.

“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Here they are:

1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy

2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather

3. Take selfie with Oprah

4. Go to chiropractor to heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”

Some people are asking about my 2022 goals



Here they are



1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy



2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather



3. Take selfie with Oprah



4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 31, 2021

In addition to his victories and bold proclamations, Paul also called for future fights with Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, while certainly getting the attention of UFC president Dana White.

Earlier this week, White offered Paul a drug testing challenge saying the 5-0 boxer can test him for cocaine over the next decade as long as he can steroid test Paul for the next two years.