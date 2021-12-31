 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 Year-End Awards Show: Celebrating the best from an unforgettable MMA year

By MMA Fighting Newswire
With 2021 finally in the books, one thing is clear as the calendar turns to 2022: MMA gave us plenty to celebrate over an unforgettable year.

Join the MMA Fighting staff as we look back at the biggest highs and most jaw-dropping moments of 2021 in a special year-end retrospective. We’re honoring all the nights that defined a roller-coaster 12-month sprint — and handing out plenty of hardware for the athletes whose incredible accomplishments will stand the test of time for years to come.

Check out MMA Fighting’s 2021 year-end award show above, hosted by our own Mike Heck and featuring a panel of Shaun Al-Shatti, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Guilherme Cruz, plus a few special guests, produced by E. Casey Leydon.

An audio-only version of the show can be listened to below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts.

