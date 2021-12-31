Full fight video: Leonard Garcia and ‘Korean Zombie’ have all-out war in WEC classic

Of course Chan Sung Jung introduced himself to the wider MMA world with a ‘Fight of the Year’ classic. There could be no other way.

“The Korean Zombie” was an unknown and unheralded prospect when he landed on the undercard of WEC 48 in his promotional debut in April 2010. The man greeting him for that stateside debut was supposed to be Cub Swanson, however a last-second injury forced Swanson out of the picture, and in stepped Leonard Garcia, a former WEC title challenger and fan favorite best known for his eagerness to suck opponents into all-out brawls.

In retrospect, it was a match made in heaven.

Serving as the undercard lead-in to WEC’s first and only pay-per-view, Garcia and “The Korean Zombie” lit Sacramento’s famed ARCO Arena on fire, staging an instant classic and introducing the MMA populace to Jung’s existence in the most fitting of ways.

Catch full fight video of Garcia vs. Jung above to relive one of the best fights of 2010.