Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba set for UFC event on February 26

Two of light heavyweight’s heavy hitters will collide in early 2022.

A matchup pitting Ryan Spann against Ion Cutelaba has been signed for the UFC’s Fight Night event on February 26.

MMA Fighting confirmed the news Thursday following an initial report by MMA Island.

Spann (19-7) will be looking to rebound after an up-and-down 2021 campaign that began with a first-round knockout of Misha Cirkunov but ended with a submission loss to Anthony Smith. The 30-year-old native of Tennessee is 5-2 overall in his octagon career, a run highlighted by stoppages of Antônio Rogério Nogueira and Devin Clark.

Cutelaba (16-6-1), on the hand, will hope to capitalize on his newfound momentum following a decision win over Clark in September that snapped a three-fight slump. Prior to that win, the 28-year-old Moldovan fighter dropped back-to-back bouts against Magomed Ankalaev then fought to a draw against Dustin Jacoby. Cutelaba is 5-5-1 so far in his UFC career.

The UFC’s event on February 26 is expected to be headlined by a pivotal lightweight showdown between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev.

The promotion has yet to formally announce a location and venue for the event, however it is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.