Khasan Magomedsharipov returns at Bellator Dublin to fight Jose Sanchez

Khasan Magomedsharipov looks to remain undefeated when he returns to the Bellator cage in February.

Promotional officials confirmed on Wednesday that the brother of UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov will fight Jose Sanchez at Bellator Dublin. The event takes place Feb. 25 at the 3Arena with the main card airing on Showtime. Russian outlet TASS was first to report the matchup.

Magomedsharipov (6-0) makes his second promotional appearance. The 21-year-old impressed in his Bellator debut in July when he finished Jonathan Quiroz via second-round TKO. Magomedsharipov his finished five of his six professional wins and is considered to be one of Bellator’s brightest featherweight prospects.

Sanchez (11-1) looks to bounce back from the first loss of his pro career. After being out for nearly two years, “Sasi” had his 11-fight winning streak snapped by Felipe Maia via submission under the European Pro Fighting banner in June.

Bellator Dublin will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford.