UFC 269 Thrill and Agony video: Kayla Harrison reacts to Amanda Nunes upset loss with F-bomb

If you want to understand just how shocking Julianna Pena’s upset of Amanda Nunes was, just look at the faces of the fighters in the crowd.

Pena submitted Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 to become the bantamweight champion and snap Nunes’ six-year undefeated streak. A number of UFC stars were at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch Pena’s momentous victory, which left Miesha Tate, Aljamain Sterling, Rose Namajunas, and Kayla Harrison in awe.

Watch footage of their reactions in the latest preview for the Thrill and Agony series.

Harrison — a two-time PFL champion and one of MMA’s hottest free agents — had a one-word reaction to Pena’s win: “F*ck!” While it’s unclear whether Harrison was upset about her fellow American Top Team member losing or losing out on the opportunity to be the one to snap Nunes’ win streak, there’s no question that Nunes’ loss left an impact on her.

Also featured is Charles Oliveira’s emotional first defense of the UFC lightweight title. Facing Dustin Poirier, a man considered by some to be the uncrowned king at 155 pounds, Oliveira went to the third round with “The Diamond” before putting him away with a rear-naked choke submission. Oliveira’s win cemented him as the UFC’s best lightweight and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

The full Thrill and Agony episode is available on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.