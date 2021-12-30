Ex-champ Xavier Alaoui headlines first UAE Warriors card of 2022 vs. Fabricio Sarraff

Xavier Alaoui returns to action in January.

The former UAE Warriors bantamweight champion is back in on Jan. 15, headlining the company’s first card of 2022 against Fabricio Sarraff (29-9), promotion officials told MMA Fighting.

UAE Warriors 26: Arabia 6 is set to take place at the Jiu Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and air live on UFC Fight Pass. The Arabia shows feature fighters of Arabian heritage.

Alaoui (12-4) won his fourth in a row and captured the vacant belt in November 2020, but lost in his first championship defense against Brazilian prospect Vinicius de Oliveira. Fighting out of Tristar Gym in Canada, “The Breadman” scored five wins by way of submission throughout his MMA career.

Sarraff, who hasn’t fought in two years, makes his UAE Warriors debut riding a five-fight winning streak with four first-round knockouts on the Brazilian circuit. He has also competed for Russia’s M-1 Global promotion.

A professional since 2010, “Bill” has finished 17 of his 29 professional victories with 12 knockouts and five submissions, 11 of those in under five minutes.