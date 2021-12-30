We Got Next: Ricky Simon explains callout of Sean O’Malley after UFC Vegas 45 knockout win, responds to Michael Bisping

Ricky Simon has won four straight fights and will enter 2022 in the top 15 of the UFC’s deepest division.

Simon picked up a second-round KO victory over established veteran Raphael Assuncao at UFC Vegas 45 — the promotion’s final event of 2021 — to cap off a 3-0 year. The 29-year-old called out Sean O’Malley after the biggest win of his career.

This week on an all-new We Got Next, Simon joins MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck to recap his victory over Assuncao, having Ed Herman call him a “veteran” in the gym recently, if he felt weight lifted off of his shoulders after the finish with memories of his loss to Urijah Faber in the back of people’s minds, his awkward exchange with Michael Bisping and the former middleweight champion’s claims that Simon tried to make him look silly, why he changed course and called out O’Malley, his reaction to being ranked behind O’Malley, the likelihood of that fight happening, his thoughts on the future rematch for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, and more.

