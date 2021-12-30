Between the Links: Jon Anik recaps UFC’s 2021, explains why Khamzat Chimaev is 2022’s most intriguing storyline

Add the UFC’s lead play-by-play announcer to the Khamzat Chimaev hype train heading into 2022.

On a very special episode of MMA Fighting’s Between the Links, Jon Anik recaps a memorable 2021 campaign for the UFC and looks ahead to what could be in store for the new year.

Anik discusses why 2022 can be a fascinating year for the UFC in-terms of unresolved storylines, Max Holloway’s 2021 campaign not getting enough respect following his wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez, Charles Oliveira being his Fighter of the Year, calling championship wins for Oliveira, Francis Ngannou, Brandon Moreno, Glover Teixeira and Julianna Peña, why he believes Peña’s win over Amanda Nunes was the biggest upset in UFC history, Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Khamzat Chimaev being the most intriguing storyline in his eyes heading into the new year, his broadcasting resolutions, and much more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

