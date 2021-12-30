Future odds favor three new UFC champions by end of 2022, Conor McGregor long shot to regain UFC title

According to future betting lines, a high percentage of current UFC world titleholders will end 2022 with the same belts strapped around their waists.

BetOnline released its odds for who will hold each UFC title at the end of the coming year. Of the 12 championships, only the two bantamweight divisions and the light heavyweight division are favored to have their respective titles wrapped around different fighters.

In the men’s bantamweight division, Petr Yan is overwhelmingly favored to end 2022 as champion with 10-to-17 odds to reclaim the undisputed title. Aljamain Sterling, the current champion, sits at 9-to-2 odds to end the year as the division’s king, while former champ T.J. Dillashaw is third at 8-to-1 to recapture the crown.

Amanda Nunes — who is a 1-to-5 favorite to remain featherweight champ at the end of the year — is the odds-on favorite to end the year with the 135-pound title she recently lost to Julianna Pena, with early odds setting Nunes as a 5-to-6 favorite in a rematch. Pena is, however, a very close second at 2-to-1, with Holly Holm coming in third at 6-to-1.

Lastly, the oddsmakers see the Cinderella story of Glover Teixeira coming to an end at 205-pounds and former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka ending 2022 with UFC gold at 12-to-5 odds. Teixeira is actually third on the list behind Alexander Rakic, who sits at 3-to-1 odds.

All other current champions are favored to retain their titles, according to the odds. Other interesting names on the list include PFL champion Kayla Harrison, who is 3-to-1 to end 2022 as the UFC featherweight champion. Khamzat Chimaev is second on the welterweight list behind Kamaru Usman at 5-to-1. Jon Jones, yet to make his debut in the heavyweight division, sits fourth on the list of most likely to end the year as heavyweight champion.

In addition, the lightweight title picture seems to have the most competitive odds with Charles Oliveira at 2-to-1 to remain champion, while Islam Makhachev (3-to-1), Beneil Dariush (4-to-1), Justin Gaethje (4-to-1), Dustin Poirier (7-to-1), and Conor McGregor (9-to-1) round things out at 155.

Check out the full list of odds below on who will be UFC champion at the end of 2022:

UFC flyweight champion:

UFC bantamweight champion

UFC featherweight champion

UFC lightweight champion

UFC welterweight champion

UFC middleweight champion

UFC light heavyweight champion

UFC heavyweight champion

UFC strawweight champion

UFC women’s flyweight champion

UFC women’s bantamweight champion

UFC women’s featherweight champion