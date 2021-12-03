Video: Clayton Carpenter demolishes foe with brutal head-kick knockout in 13 seconds at LFA 119

Clayton Carpenter is off to a sizzling start to his MMA career.
Carpenter needed only 13 seconds — and a devastating head kick — to knock out Rodney Kealohi in a flyweight contest at LFA 119 on Friday night at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Ariz.
Check out Carpenter’s handiwork below.
Undefeated in :13 seconds #LFA119— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 4, 2021
[ @LFAfighting | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/6KLLOhYevn
With the win, the 25-year-old Carpenter improved to 5-0. Four of his five wins have been finishes.
Kealohi dropped to 5-3 in the loss.
