Bellator 272 video: Spike Carlyle puts Dan Moret to sleep with rear-naked choke in incredible comeback

Spike Carlyle was a little over two minutes away from losing his short-notice Bellator debut. Then he mounted one of the craziest comebacks of the year.

Carlyle took on fellow UFC veteran Dan Moret in a 160-pound contest on the Bellator 272 prelims at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Moret was in full control of the fight from the opening bell, battering Carlyle with punches, scoring several near-submissions, and winning the first two rounds according to the judges scoring the bout.

#Bellator272 results: Spike Carlyle (13-3) defeated Dan Moret (15-7) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:58 of round three

But things turned the corner in the third with a beautiful scramble from Carlyle, which led to an amazing finish as Carlyle put Moret to sleep with a rear-naked choke.

Check out video of the remarkable sequence below.

Carlyle and the UFC parted ways in 2020 after losses to Billy Quarantillo and Bill Algeo. Since then, “The Alpha Ginger” has picked up four straight finishes, which includes stoppage wins while competing for LFA and Cage Warriors.

With the loss, Moret’s two-fight win streak comes to an end.

