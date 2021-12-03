UFC Vegas 44 preview show with Randy Costa: Who needs main event win more - Rob Font or Jose Aldo?

Rob Font and Jose Aldo will battle it out in the bantamweight headliner of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 event. With the division in a jammed up place at the top, who needs a victory more, Font or Aldo?

That question is discussed, along with the top storylines for the event, which includes the exciting lightweight co-main event between Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell, with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and E. Casey Leydon, along with special guest, UFC bantamweight Randy Costa.

