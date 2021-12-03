ONE Winter Warriors video: Stamp Fairtex armbars her way to atomweight grand prix win, title shot with Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex has earned a title shot against Andrea Lee and did it in style.

Fairtex took on Ritu Phogat in the finals of the ONE atomweight grand prix at Friday’s ONE Winter Warriors event. In the second round, Fairtex locked in an armbar on Phogat and forced the tap at the 2:14 mark.

Watch the video of Fairtex’s grand prix winning finish below:

Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.



With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee (via @ONEChampionship) pic.twitter.com/31uPCRAaf6 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 3, 2021

Fairtex also earned decision wins over Alyona Rassohyna in September at ONE Championship: Empower and Julie Mezabarba at ONE Championship: NextGen in November. The Muai Thai fighter is now 8-1 in her professional mixed martial arts career.

Up next for Fairtex will be Lee, the longtime atomweight champion, who will make her first appearance since an October 2019 submission win over Jingnan Xiong. “Unstoppable” took some time off from the sport to become a mom, welcoming Ava Marie Pucci into the world in April. In a July interview with MMA Fighting, Lee revealed she was back in the gym preparing to face whoever came out of the grand prix.