Trevin Jones targeted to welcome Javid Basharat at March 12 UFC event

After an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, undefeated bantamweight prospect Javid Basharat appears to have his octagon debut set.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Basharat and Trevin Jones is being targeted for the UFC’s March 12 event, which currently does not have a location or venue announced. MMA Island first reported the booking.

Basharat (11-0) earned his contract with the UFC following a dominant third-round submission win over Oron Kahlon on the Oct. 26 Contender Series card. After the weigh-ins, Kahlon was heard calling Basharat a “terrorist,” which made headlines across the MMA space. “The Snow Leopard” has finished all 11 of his victories.

Jones is set to make his fourth octagon appearance and will look to bounce back from his first octagon loss. “5 Star” competed twice in 2021, defeating Mario Bautista by TKO in March and then being submitted by Saidyokub Kakhramonov in August.

The UFC’s March 12 event is scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight tilt between Magomed Ankalaev and Thiago Santos.