Bellator 272 Results: Pettis vs. Horiguchi

MMA Fighting has Bellator 272 results for the Pettis vs. Horiguchi fight card Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the main event, Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis puts his belt on the line against RIZIN bantamweight champion and former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi. Pettis has won four straight fights, while Horiguchi has won 14 of his past 15 fights.

Emmanuel Sanchez battles Jeremy Kennedy in a featherweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out the Bellator 272 results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins

Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 7 p.m. ET)

Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King

John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III

Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius de Jesus

Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn

Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel

Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle

Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer