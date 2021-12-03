UFC Vegas 44 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 44 weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday night’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday afternoon, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video courtesy of Ag. Fight and highlights when available.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Rob Font can weigh no more than 136 pounds for their non-title bantamweight contest.

The UFC Vegas 44 official weigh-ins are slated for 12 p.m. ET.

See the results below:

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Jim Crute (205.5) vs. Jamahal Hill

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)

Jake Matthews (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells

Cheyanne Vlismas (155.5) vs. Mallory Martin

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles (155)

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Jared Vanderaa

Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka (135.5)