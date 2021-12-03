UFC Vegas 44 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 44 weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday night’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday afternoon, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video courtesy of Ag. Fight and highlights when available.
In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Rob Font can weigh no more than 136 pounds for their non-title bantamweight contest.
The UFC Vegas 44 official weigh-ins are slated for 12 p.m. ET.
See the results below:
Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev
Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
Jim Crute (205.5) vs. Jamahal Hill
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks
Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic
Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)
Jake Matthews (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells
Cheyanne Vlismas (155.5) vs. Mallory Martin
Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles (155)
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Jared Vanderaa
Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka (135.5)
