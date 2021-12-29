Jake Paul rips ‘bullsh*t’ rumors that his rematch with Tyron Woodley tanked on PPV

Jake Paul didn’t pull the biggest numbers for his rematch against Tyron Woodley, but he’s firing back at claims that the recent Showtime event tanked on pay-per-view.

Rumors started swirling earlier this week that the Paul vs. Woodley 2 card “bombed” on cable and satellite following a report from DAZN reporter Steven Muehlhausen. That resulted in a number of fighters, including Jorge Masvidal and Dillon Danis, taking aim at Paul for lackluster numbers produced for his latest performance, which saw him flatline Woodley with a brutal knockout in the sixth round.

On Wednesday, Paul responded to reports that the Showtime card came up well short of expectations while adamantly denying that the sales were abysmal by any means.

“The PPV number rumors are bullsh*t,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “First fight with Woodley we sold $500k plus. Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive. Not my best business night. But remember, everyone wanted to see me vs. [Tommy] Fury and that’s what we sold.

“Shout out to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a b*tch like most of these ‘fighters’ are.”

Showtime rarely reports pay-per-view numbers, although industry sources speaking to MMA Fighting had previously confirmed the first fight sold approximately 500,000 buys, which matches what Paul said in his statement.

As far as the rematch goes, anonymous sources speaking to MMA Fighting on Wednesday stated that while the final figures will be lower than the first Paul vs. Woodley card in August, the overall sales are nowhere near the low numbers currently being reported.

The biggest disparity between the two numbers likely comes down to digital sales, which could account for a huge part of the overall pay-per-view sales for the card.

Thanks to Paul’s overwhelming appeal with a younger audience, it’s likely that many of those viewers were watching through streaming services rather than conventional pay-per-view on cable or satellite.

The card sold for $59.99, which is the same price for the first fight between Paul and Woodley earlier this year.