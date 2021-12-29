Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan booked for UFC 272 in March

Strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan have agreed to meet at the upcoming UFC 272 card scheduled on March 5.

The fight was first announced by Yan’s management team at Paradigm Sports with additional sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

It’s official. Yan Xiaonan will take on Marina Rodriguez in a strawweight bout at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5. ✨ #UFC272 #GP pic.twitter.com/TXhyrleF2f — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) December 29, 2021

Rodriguez will be seeking her fourth consecutive win in a row after defeating Mackenzie Dern, Michelle Williams and Amanda Ribas. The Brazilian has earned her last two victories in five-round main events while continuing to climb up the ranks at 115 pounds with hopes of getting into title contention in the near future.

Another win to kick off 2022 will certainly help her chances.

As for Yan, she will be looking to bounce back following the first loss of her UFC career after falling to former strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Prior to that setback, Yan had rattled off six straight wins inside the octagon including impressive performances over Claudia Gadelha, Angela Hill and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Rodriguez and Yan are the latest addition to the UFC 272 card, which is still seeking a main event along with a location, which has not been announced by the promotion at this time.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report