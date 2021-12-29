Video: Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, UFC commentators freak out over 2021’s best finishes

The year 2021 was full of unforgettable knockouts and submissions in the UFC and the reactions to those dramatic finishes were almost as memorable as the moments themselves.

Whether it was in a return to packed arenas or in the cozy confines of the UFC APEX, there was plenty of excitement inside the octagon (and out).

Watch the video above to see some of the best reactions from cageside commentators Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, Paul Felder, Jon Anik, and Brendan Fitzgerald.

Even these former world champions and seasoned play-by-play guys were absolutely blown away by some of the insane finishes we saw this year, including Rose Namajunas’ head kick of Zhang Weili, Cory Sandhagen flattening Frankie Edgar, the unforgettable Madison Square Garden debut of Chris Barnett, Kamaru Usman’s Knockout of the Year-winning punch of Jorge Masvidal, Glover Teixeira and Charles Oliveira’s heartwarming UFC championship triumphs, Julianna Pena’s unbelievable upset of Amanda Nunes, and more.

Plus, other candid and funny moments from the desk.