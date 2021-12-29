Morning Report: Stephen Thompson discusses loss to Belal Muhammad, says he has no plans to retire anytime soon

2021 was a bad year for Stephen Thompson but just because he’s had a bad year, “Wonderboy” isn’t even considering calling it quits.

Earlier this month, Thompson took on Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 45; things did not go well for him. Unable to stop Muhammad’s takedowns, Thompson was dominated over the course of 15 minutes, losing all three rounds with one judge even scoring two 10-8s against Thompson. It was the second such defeat for the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, having dropped a similar unanimous decision to Gilbert Burns in July, but this one was the result of his weight cut — or more specifically — his rehydration, according to Thompson.

“I lost my fight – got manhandled for three rounds,” Thompson said on his YouTube channel. “Yeah, man – it was a sucky experience, to be honest with you. I don’t know why this happens, but I had a great camp. Camp was awesome. I was in the greatest shape of my life. I was in shape, I felt strong, and then things start to kind of get a little weird whenever you’re getting ready to go out. You’re in the back kind of warming up and your legs start to feel tingly. That’s not a good sign.

“My weight cut was great, actually. I got down in weight super fast, way easier than my last one, and weight cut was good. I think maybe it had something to do with my rehydration – not sure. But I felt exhausted, felt super tired right out of the first round. I was tired. I didn’t want to say anything to my coaches or anything that my legs were feeling tingly...

“Everybody’s expecting me to go out there and just put a whooping on this guy and then he ends up throwing me around for three rounds. I don’t know. I don’t know why. Hopefully something better will come out from it.”

“Better” seems unlikely for Thompson at this point. Thompson has lost four of seven since coming up short in his welterweight title bids against then-champion Tyron Woodley and at 38 years old many fans have suggested it may be time for Wonderboy to hang up the gloves. Thompson disagrees though. Before the Muhammad fight, Thompson said he planned to fight for many more years and even after his loss he has no intention of walking away.

“I can’t believe people are saying that I’m old and I should retire,” Thompson said. “I feel like people that do retire, when they sit down on the chair, they just feel like they should retire. Like just, their body’s beat up, aches and pains.… When I sit here and I’m sitting down in this chair, I feel great. I feel fine. I feel better than I was five years ago. I just don’t get it.”

