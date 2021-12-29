The best of The MMA Hour: 2021 Edition

The MMA Hour was finally back in your life in 2021. Check out all the greatest moments from the show’s return this past August in the video above.

From WWE superstar Becky Lynch, Marlon Vera, and Ian Garry visiting host Ariel Helwani in studio to candid chats with Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Francis Ngannou, Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul and many more, check out the best clips above thanks to MMA Fighting’s E. Casey Leydon.

The MMA Hour will return with its awards show next Monday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. ET.

An audio-only podcast of the show can be found below or on Spotify, iTunes, and everywhere else you find your favorite podcasts.