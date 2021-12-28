Dana White offers Jake Paul drug testing challenge, responds to Paul’s callouts of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

Dana White doesn’t plan to send Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal to the squared circle to fight Jake Paul while they’re under UFC contract, but the UFC president has a different challenge for the undefeated boxer.

Paul improved to 5-0 as a professional with a devastating sixth-round KO of Tyron Woodley earlier this month — a win Paul felt “embarrassed” White and the UFC. The relationship between Paul and White is certainly not a positive one, and White recently threw down the gauntlet for a drug test challenge between himself and the YouTube star.

“So this is guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head,” White said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas. “He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

With his recent win, Paul improved to 3-0 with two finishes in boxing matches against former UFC fighters, including a decision win over Woodley in August and a first-round KO of Ben Askren in April.

Paul then turned his attention to Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, who were both in attendance for the Woodley rematch in Tampa, Fla., but weren’t ringside for the post-fight interview. “Problem Child” called out both fighters, and even added Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor’s names to the mix during the post-fight press conference.

Asked if he would allow Diaz or Masvidal to head over to the boxing world to fight Paul, White offered a simple, yet unsurprising response.

“No [that’s not happening],” White stated. “You notice he wants to f*cking fight everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all of this other bullsh*t. Go find a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

You can watch the full interview below.