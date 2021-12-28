Managers Alex Davis, Samir Nadaf file six-figure lawsuit against ONE champion Adriano Moraes

Brazilian managers Alex Davis and Samir Nadaf filed a lawsuit in Manaus, Brazil, against ONE Championship flyweight champ Adriano Moraes this past November for breach of contract and seek over $100,000 in damages, MMA Fighting has learned.

Davis and Nadaf allege Moraes on several occasions didn’t pay the percentage of his purse owed to management and unilaterally terminated their contract. They seek $200,000 reais (approximately, $35,527) alone in damages for breach of contract and $639,600 reais (approximately $113,000) in total for other allegedly missed payments.

“As a professional rule, I don’t make comments about contracts, money and etc publicly,” Davis told MMA Fighting via text message. “I seek the justice when I’m in need about any situation, and I’ll wait and humbly agree to its decision.”

Moraes declined comment on the lawsuit, and ONE Championship did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges Davis and Nadaf should have be paid 10 percent of Moraes’ fight purses and 20 percent of the MMA fighter’s income in sponsors and other sources. Davis and Nadaf say Moraes only paid them 5 percent of his past two fight purses.

Moraes re-claimed the ONE flyweight title in January 2019 with a decision over Geje Eustaquio and stopped former UFC star Demetrious Johnson with a devastating knee in his next bout in April.

Moraes’ contract for the Johnson fight was attached to the lawsuit and shows he was set to make $50,000 to show and $50,000 to win. A screen grab of a conversation between Davis and Matt Hume shows Moraes was paid an extra bonus of $250,000 after the knockout win. Davis and Nadaf claim Moraes only paid them $2,500 of the $35,000 they say was contractually owed.

The managers also claim Moraes’ ONE Championship deal included a monthly $5,000 stipend that had been paid since Nov. 10, 2017. They say 20 percent of that money, which totaled $46,000 over the course of their business relationship, should have gone to them since it’s considered sponsorship.

The lawsuit includes another screen grab of a conversation between Davis and Hume from July 4, 2021, with details of Moraes’ new four-fight, two-year deal with ONE. The contract stipulates Moraes will be paid a flat fee of $250,000 as champion, and $100,000 to show plus $100,000 to win as non-champion. Moraes will also be paid a monthly salary of $10,000, Hume informed Davis. The contract was signed on July 8, Davis and Nadaf stated in the lawsuit.

ONE Championship has yet to announce the date and opponent for Moraes’ next bout inside the circular cage in Asia.