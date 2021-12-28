Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov, return of ‘Big Tuna’ among additions to Bellator 273 fight card

Bellator’s return to Phoenix is shaping up as a number of fights have been added to an event headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between undisputed champ Ryan Bader and interim titleholder Valentin Moldavsky.

Promotional officials revealed a slew of additional bouts to the upcoming Bellator 273 card, which takes place Jan. 29 at the Footprint Center. The main card airs on Showtime following a preliminary card streamed on MMA Fighting.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson looks to snap the first three-fight skid of his career in front of a hometown crowd as he takes on Islam Mamedov, who puts a 19-fight winning streak on the line. Both fighters faced Brent Primus in their most recent bouts, with Mamedov winning a controversial split decision at Bellator 263 and Henderson losing a unanimous decision at Bellator 268.

Henry Corrales will return for a featherweight main card matchup with England’s Aiden Lee, while a welterweight tilt between Sabah Homasi and Jaleel Willis rounds out the main card.

In addition, Ben Parrish will make his second Bellator appearance when he faces Sullivan Cauley. “Big Tuna” became a viral sensation in 2021 when he knocked out Christian Edwards at Bellator 266 in one of the biggest betting upsets of the year.

Check out the updated Bellator 273 card below:

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET on Showtime)

Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky - heavyweight title fight

Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee

Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis

Preliminary card (7:00 p.m. ET on MMA Fighting)

Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola

Saad Awad vs. Chris Gonzalez

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Sullivan Cauley vs. Ben Parrish