Ilir Latifi vs. Alexandr Romanov set for Feb. 19 UFC event

A heavyweight tilt has been added to the UFC’s February slate of events.

The promotion announced on Tuesday that a matchup between Ilir Latifi and the undefeated Alexandr Romanov will take place at the UFC’s event on Feb. 19. While a location and venue have yet to be officially announced, the event is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

After a 12-fight run in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, Latifi made the move up to heavyweight in February 2020. He dropped a close unanimous decision to Derrick Lewis at UFC 247. “The Sledgehammer” returned following a 16-month layoff and earned a split decision win over Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 28 in June, snapping a three-fight losing skid in the process.

Romanov has finished 14 of his 15 professional bouts — which includes three of four octagon victories since signing with the promotion in 2020. “King Kong” has earned stoppages of Roque Martinez, Jared Vanderaa, and Marcos Rogerio de Lima, along with a bizarre technical decision win over Juan Espino at UFC Vegas 24 in April.