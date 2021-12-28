Chris Weidman on Jake Paul: ‘Why aren’t we hearing him call Anderson Silva out?’

Chris Weidman is in the same boat as a lot of MMA fans when it comes to who Jake Paul should fight next.

Following his vicious KO of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley earlier this month, Paul called for fights with the likes of Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and even reigning 170-pound world titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Weidman has a better idea: A fight between Paul and his former foe Anderson Silva.

“He’s calling out smaller guys than him,” Weidman said of Paul on his Won’t Back Down podcast. “Anderson Silva is not [under UFC] contract, he’s a professional boxer, he’s been looking great. He just beat a former world champion boxer [earlier this year] and they’re right around the same size. Why aren’t we hearing him call Anderson Silva out? I would love to see that.”

Weidman stopped Silva’s dominant middleweight championship run at UFC 162 when he captured the title via second-round TKO. “The All-American” would also win the rematch – albeit in an unfortunate way – when Silva snapped his leg after Weidman checked a low kick at UFC 168. Ironically, Weidman suffered a similar injury in his most recent appearance at UFC 261 against Uriah Hall.

While still an active member of the UFC roster, Weidman doesn’t necessarily understand the recent callouts from Paul due to the fact they are all highly unlikely to happen.

“I would love to see him fight Anderson Silva,” Weidman said. “He’s calling out all of these fighters with UFC contracts, and none of those are really gonna happen at this point. UFC would have to get behind it — kind of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather type match — and unless you’re drawing in $500 million like the Mayweather and Conor McGregor fights were doing, the UFC’s not doing that, because they would want to split it.

“If it’s not that type of money, they’re not doing it so we’re wasting our time talking about Diaz, Masvidal, Usman, it’s just a waste of time, but that’s how he’s amping himself up and making himself sound like he’ll fight anybody.”