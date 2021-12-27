Former GLORY two-division champion Alex Pereira will return to the octagon on March 12 against fellow Brazilian middleweight striker Bruno Silva, but apparently that wasn’t the first option for “Poatan.”

Poland’s Krzysztof Jotko — a veteran of 15 UFC appearances who won a decision over Misha Cirkunov in his most recent bout in October — recently took on Twitter to blast Pereira for allegedly turning down a fight with him in February 2022.

“Look at this clown,” Jotko wrote on social media. “I agreed to fight you February 12 and you out here running scared fighting someone else cause you can’t wrestle. Why you scared?”

Pereira, who stopped Andreas Michailidis with a spectacular flying knee in his octagon debut this past November, responded on his Instagram page, confirming his team was approached with an offer to face Jotko but opted against it. “Blindado” Silva, Pereira’s opponent on March 12, has won seven straight by knockout, his past three under the UFC banner.

“I had never heard of this guy [Jotko], but my manager talked to me and we came to the conclusion that he was totally meaningless and uninteresting of an opponent,” Pereira wrote in Portuguese. “Why fight someone who only puts on boring fights? A veteran of almost 30 fights who isn’t even ranked? He’ll try to grab me the entire time. I want an opponent that puts on a show like me, not a girlfriend. I’m already married.

“He also disrespectfully calls me a clown? If I had his fighting style I’d be looking for another job… maybe at the circus.”