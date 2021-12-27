 clock menu more-arrow no yes

On To the Next One: Conor McGregor’s return opponent, Dustin Poirier at 170, other listener questions

By Mike Heck
UFC 264: Burns v Thompson
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

How would Dustin Poirier fare in the UFC’s welterweight division?

Who will Conor McGregor fight next in his return to action?

Those questions and more are answered on a special edition of On To the Next One.

This week, hosts Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee answer questions from the listeners about MMA and beyond with topics including favorite sports to watch outside of mixed martial arts, fantasy boxing matchups, the strength of the UFC women’s flyweight division moving forward, what Jimmy Flick has been up to since he retired, and much more.

