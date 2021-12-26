Umar Nurmagomedov out; Jack Shore now expected to face Timur Valiev at UFC event on March 19

Umar Nurmagomedov has been forced out of his highly anticipated matchup against Jack Shore but another top prospect out of Russia will take his place with Timur Valiev stepping into the contest scheduled at the upcoming UFC event on March 19.

Both fighters posted the news on social media following an initial report from MMA Fight Universe.

There’s no word yet what prevented Nurmagomedov from competing but Shore will keep his same timeline to return to action with the UFC currently targeting the March 19 event for London, England.

Shore is one of the fastest rising stars from the United Kingdom with a perfect 15-0 record in his career including four consecutive wins in the UFC.

As for Valiev, he will head into enemy territory for the fight against Shore as he looks to build on his own undefeated run in the UFC. Valiev is currently 2-0 with one no contest in his young career with the promotion while picking up back-to-back wins over Martin Day and Raoni Barcelos.

Shore vs. Valiev is the latest addition to a growing card on March 19, although a main event is still to be determined.