Video: Clay Collard’s boxing slump continues with first-round knockout loss to Yoelvis Gomez

After a promising run in his boxing career, Clay Collard is now struggling to get a win.

The PFL lightweight competitor suffered his fourth straight loss in the ring on Saturday in Newark, N.J., falling by knockout to unbeaten Cuban prospect Yoelvis Gomez (5-0, 5 KOs). Collard’s latest effort didn’t make it past the first round as an onslaught of Gomez punches forced referee Earl Brown to step in for the TKO stoppage at the 2:11 mark of Round 1.

Watch the furious finish above (h/t Middle Easy).

This was just the second loss by KO/TKO for Collard (9-6-3, 4 KOs) in 18 pro bouts. Prior to his current skid, Collard actually won five straight fights in 2020 from January to August, including a surprising upset of prospect Raymond Guajardo in February of last year. However, he ended 2020 with decision a loss to Quincy LaVallais and then dropped a decision in his next fight to Maidel Sando before signing on for the PFL’s 2021 lightweight tournament.

Back in the cage, Collard (20-9, 1 NC in MMA) continued to play the spoiler, defeating former UFC champion Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision at the PFL’s first event of the season, and then earning a split nod over Joilton Lutterbach to cement a spot in the playoffs. Collard was eliminated in the semifinals by eventual tournament winner Raush Manfio.