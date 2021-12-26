Video: Bellator’s best submissions of 2021

It’s been a wild year for grappling wizardry in the Bellator cage. So to celebrate the end of 2021, Bellator MMA has released a two-part countdown of its 21 best submissions of the year. From A.J. McKee’s brilliance against Patricio Freire to Aaron Pico’s continued run toward title contention, there’s plenty to see here for the mat aficionados in MMA.

Check out part one of Bellator’s year-end submission countdown above (featuring No. 21 through No. 11) and part two of the countdown below (featuring No. 10 through No. 1).