MMA community embraces the magic of the holidays

After another successful and challenging year, MMA fighters took a breather to spend time with their families and celebrate the holidays.

MMA families around the world posed in front of trees, showed off presents, put people on nice lists and others on the naughty list.

Here’s how everyone in the world of MMA is celebrating this year:

Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 25, 2021

Edward's back on the nice list! Merry Christmas Ed https://t.co/3HcHnckfks — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas from the Holloways pic.twitter.com/uXNo11kZ3a — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 25, 2021

Minha família e eu desejamos a todos a vocês um feliz e abençoado Natal ❤️

.

.

My family and I wish you all a happy and blessed Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ySeIIqwvfZ — Junior Dos Santos ️➕ (@junior_cigano) December 24, 2021

Hope y’all got them Blonde Brunson stocking stuffers & ornaments . Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/QuKHBldfbE — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 25, 2021

Feliz navidad gente ❤️ disfruten pic.twitter.com/3Z8Hv37iBG — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 25, 2021

Happy Holidays from all of us here at #Bellator MMA! pic.twitter.com/8rqwWzeYwh — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 25, 2021