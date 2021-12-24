Jorge Masvidal announces he’s ‘off the injury list,’ hints at Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, Colby Covington matchups

The “BMF” champ is going big-game hunting.

Jorge Masvidal released a short promo clip via YouTube on Thursday in which he announced that he is healthy, ready to fight, and just waiting for an opponent to sign on the dotted line.

“I’m off the injury list and these little b*tches don’t want to sign the contract,” Masvidal said. “The contract’s been handed, it’s in their f*cking face, they know I’m off the injury list, I’m trying to get some paychecks.”

Though Masvidal did not actually say anyone’s name, he made obvious allusions to YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul (who called for a fight with Masvidal after knocking out Tyron Woodley this past weekend), former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, and former teammate Colby Covington as he ran down his options.

Masvidal also hinted at re-booking a bout with rival Leon Edwards. The two were scheduled to fight at UFC 269 earlier this month, but Masvidal was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury.

“When you little p*ssies get bored of calling my name out and actually want to sign the contract, from that dude, that little actress that works in the Disney channel, I forgot his name, he just fought,” Masvidal said. “That little b*tch that sells cheap-ass whiskey to the fragile motherf*cker that’s always getting his face broken, all you little b*tches can get it. The one that’s in England always talking sh*t, you too, man.

“Come on, one of you sign the dotted line, let’s go. Yes, I’m gonna embarrass you and knock you the f*ck out, but you guys are gonna make a lot of money in the process.”

Masvidal is coming off of back-to-back championship fight losses against UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman. At UFC 261 in April, Usman defeated Masvidal in their rematch by second-round knockout.

Watch Masvidal’s promo here: