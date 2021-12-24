 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Bellator’s best knockouts of 2021

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Bellator has released its top 21 knockouts of 2021. From Fedor Emelianenko’s starching of Tim Johnson to Sergio Pettis’ viral knockout of Kyoji Horiguchi, check out Bellator’s top 21 knockouts above.

