Filed under: News Bellator Latest News Video: Bellator's best knockouts of 2021 By MMA Fighting Newswire Dec 24, 2021, 7:00pm EST Bellator has released its top 21 knockouts of 2021. From Fedor Emelianenko's starching of Tim Johnson to Sergio Pettis' viral knockout of Kyoji Horiguchi, check out Bellator's top 21 knockouts above.
