Michel Prazeres blasts USADA, says positive test a result of fertility treatment: ‘F*ck them’

Michel Prazeres is firing back at the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for multiple banned substances.

Prazeres was hit with a four-year suspension by USADA on Thursday after serving a previous two-year suspension that began in 2019, and is now ineligible to compete until 2025. “Trator” initially decided to retire from the sport, but changed his mind after discovering that USADA can’t stop him from competing in several countries, including Brazil.

Prazeres told MMA Fighting that he was scheduled to face Clay Guida in December, but was replaced by Leonardo Santos after being notified of a positive drug test result for clomiphene and its metabolites (desethyl-clomiphene, clomiphene M1, and clomiphene M2), oxandrolone metabolites, and the exogenous administration of testosterone and/or its precursors in four different out-of-competition tests between Aug. 27 and Nov. 2.

“Trator” asked for his release from the UFC after being informed of the test result. He told MMA Fighting that he was prescribed Clomid to treat his fertility issues. The treatment worked and Cassia Andrade dos Prazeres, who suffered a miscarriage in 2018 before getting pregnant of their first child João, is now three months pregnant.

“I told [USADA] everything. I said my wife and I were doing treatment to have another baby,” Prazeres said. “This is not a steroid, this is a medication. They interviewed me, my wife and my doctor, they took all the receipts and medical records, the exams I’ve done, and these sons of b*tches still do that?”

As for the other drugs that popped on his urine sample via Carbon Isotope Ratio (CIR) testing, “Trator” admitted he has used oxandrolone in the past, but said he hasn’t done so in “more than nine years.”

“USADA is a b*tch, it’s a wh*re,” Prazeres said. “They punish the person as they please.”

Prazeres said USADA offered to reduce his suspension if he provided information that could lead to the discovery of other violations, but he refused to do so.

The 40-year-old welterweight continues to work as a police officer in Belem, Brazil, and plans on resuming his MMA career as early as February 2022. Brazilian MMA promotions are not obligated to be regulated by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA), so Prazeres will have no problem competing for such promotions.

“I made money [in the UFC] but I prefer my peace,” Prazeres said. “How am I not going to give my wife a child because of USADA and the UFC? F*ck them. My family comes first. [MMA] ends, but family is forever.

“I couldn’t give a sh*t [about USADA],” he continued. “I can fight in Brazil, I can make money in Brazil.”