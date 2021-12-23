 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Neiman Gracie set to face Logan Storley at Feb. 19 Bellator card

By Guilherme Cruz
Neiman Gracie (right) is coming off a stoppage victory over Mark Lemminger.
Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley, two of the best welterweights on the Bellator roster, will collide next to see who advances one step closer to the 170-pound belt.

Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting that the matchup is set for a yet-to-be-announced event on Feb. 19. The card is expected to take place at the Mohegan sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Gracie (11-2) scored the first knockout victory of his MMA career this past September, finishing Mark Lemminger in under 90 seconds at Bellator 266.

The grandson of Robson Gracie holds a 9-2 record under the Bellator banner with wins over the likes of Ed Ruth and Jon Fitch, losing only to then-champion Rory MacDonald and Jason Jackson.

Storley (12-1) rebounded from the first setback of his MMA career — a split decision to future welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov — with a split decision win over Dante Schiro in August.

“Storm” went undefeated inside the RFA and LFA cages before signing with Bellator in 2017, racking up a 7-1 record in the company. The 29-year-old holds a victory over UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.

