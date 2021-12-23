Khamzat Chimaev predicts he beats Belal Muhammad in ‘1 minute,’ Muhammad says he’ll make Chimaev ‘suffer’

Belal Muhammad made it clear that he intends to be the next man to attempt to hand Khamzat Chimaev his first loss — and he has definitely caught Chimaev’s attention.

Following a dominant win over two-time UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC Vegas 45 this past Saturday, Muhammad mentioned that he would like to fight Chimaev next, something UFC president Dana White has claimed few on his roster have been interested in doing.

While Neil Magny has also called for the Chimaev fight on multiple occasions, Muhammad may leapfrog him in the Chimaev sweepstakes. “Remember The Name” told MMA Fighting that he wants to take on the undefeated Chimaev because, “You get the most hype beating a guy like him.”

Chimaev clearly heard all of the talk, and now the two are embroiled in a social media back-and-forth that began with Chimaev sharing a mock poster for their matchup.

Let’s gooooo to kill somebody pic.twitter.com/be9ZQZY4Am — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 21, 2021

On Thursday, Chimaev tweeted at Muhammad directly, writing, “You number one bullsh*t, I need 1 minute to take your head.” He later poked fun at Muhammad’s recent fight with Leon Edwards, which ended in a no contest after Muhammad was on the receiving end of an accidental eye poke.

@bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy pic.twitter.com/jOFcf2j4Ue — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

Muhammad responded by bringing up rumors that Chimaev was planning to retire last year as he battled severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“Didn’t you retire because you had a cold?” Muhammad wrote. “Don’t worry friend, I got some NyQuil for you.”

Didn’t You retire because you had a cold? Don’t worry Friend I got some nyquil for you https://t.co/JSn89BdtLM pic.twitter.com/eF0CRENQck — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

The exchange carried on throughout Thursday, with Muhammad and Chimaev trading insults and occasionally responding to and retweeting fans to stoke the fires of their feud.

Check out the ongoing Twitter war below:

All I need is 15 min to beat you https://t.co/BRHaWR3wFk — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

I want him to suffer longer — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

Yea but he’ll gas at minute 15 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

@bullyb170 do you need help bullshit boy ? pic.twitter.com/sDNvXvnRaf — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

Wake up you have to fight with BORZ @bullyb170 pic.twitter.com/2IeIzC66Uc — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

Don’t worry dr bully has the medicine that you need you don’t have to retire @KChimaev pic.twitter.com/aZzCdOfNRD — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

This is the best u got You can do better than that — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

You say sorry ? okay okay bullshit boy @bullyb170 pic.twitter.com/V5V9YvPvyg — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021