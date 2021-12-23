Between the Links: Jake Paul KOs Tyron Woodley, Wonderboy’s future, promotional airing of grievances

Did Jake Paul land a $1 billion KO punch on Tyron Woodley this past Saturday night following a lackluster six-plus rounds of boxing in Tampa?

This week on Between the Links, that question is discussed, along with what could be next for Paul after one of the most violent knockouts of the year, Derrick Lewis getting back on track with a vicious stoppage of Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Vegas 45 and whether or not Daukaus might be better served at light heavyweight, has father time officially caught up with Stephen Thompson, Belal Muhammad’s callouts and a potential mistake he’s made in strategy, and more.

Plus, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew air grievances and discuss what improvements could be made in the UFC and Bellator heading into 2022.

