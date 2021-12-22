Mamed Khalidov successfully undergoes surgery for multiple facial fractures from brutal KSW 65 knockout

European MMA legend Mamed Khalidov had to go under the knife after suffering his first knockout loss in 17 years.

MMA Fighting confirmed with KSW officials that Khalidov successfully underwent surgery for a broken orbital and multiple facial fractures following a brutal knockout loss to Roberto Soldic in the main event of KSW 65 this past Saturday in Gliwice, Poland. A competitive bout came to a stunning end at the 3:40 mark of Round 2 when Soldic blasted Khalidov with a left hand during an exchange of strikes.

Khalidov remained on the canvas for several minutes following the knockout, but eventually stood on his own power and embraced Soldic.

His surgery was first reported by InTheCage.pl, who shared X-rays of Khalidov’s skull:

Mamed Khalidov before and after surgery at the MML Medical Center. During the press conference that has just ended, we saw these photos.



The x-ray image on the right shows a metal plate.

Dr. Michalik revealed that Mamed's eye socket collapsed by 1 cm. pic.twitter.com/cKlS9vhk2j — InTheCage.pl (@InTheCagePL) December 22, 2021

“The reports are true regarding the injury Mamed Khalidov suffered at KSW 65,” KSW sports director Wojslaw Rysiewski told MMA Fighting. “He suffered a broken orbital and multiple fractures and, as a result, needed a metal plate inserted.

“Under the care of some of the best medial professionals in Poland, the surgery was a success and full recovery is expected. Mamed’s spirits are high, however, no timeframe was given for recovery and he will be monitored closely over the coming months.”

This was the first loss via strikes for Khalidov since his pro debut in May 2004.

Khalidov, 41, entered the weekend as the defending middleweight champion. Soldic claimed his belt and is now KSW’s champion at both 185 and 170 pounds.