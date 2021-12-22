MMA manager Jason House’s battery case closed after plea deal reached

MMA manager Jason House reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Mesquite, Nev., and is no longer facing a felony count of battery after paying restitution and undergoing anger management, according to online records.

House, CEO of Iridium Sports Agency, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery stemming from an altercation in August with his father, Kevin House, over control of the management firm. The charge was expunged from his record on Dec. 15 when the court verified he fulfilled the terms of his plea deal, which included a $26,000 payment to his father, an apology and eight hours of anger management.

Jason House was accused of assaulting his father and leaving multiple injuries during the altercation at a restaurant in Mesquite. Kevin House told police the fight started when his son pointed a finger at his wife and he swatted it away. A witness saw Jason House take a “fighter stance” and punch downward multiple times, bloodying his father.

The dispute over Iridium allegedly arose over a decrease in Kevin House’s share of the business, which he claimed was the result of the business moving from California to Nevada. Jason House’s attorney denied the father had received anything less than the 20 percent to which he was entitled.

Kevin House’s injuries reportedly required a 500 mL blood transfusion, 18 stitches and caused concussion-like symptoms, per MMA Junkie, which first reported Jason House’s plea deal. Kevin House told the website the plea deal reached in the case was “fair, and I’m satisfied with it.”

Jason House manages dozens of current UFC and Bellator fighters, including UFC flyweight champ Brandon Moreno.