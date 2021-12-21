Tyron Woodley pays fan $5,000 for best meme depicting his vicious knockout loss to Jake Paul

Even in defeat, Tyron Woodley has a good sense of humor.

The former UFC champion is just days removed from a stunning one-punch knockout loss to Jake Paul in their rematch but despite the result, he was still willing to have some fun with fans in the aftermath of his fight.

That’s why Woodley offered up a $5,000 prize to the person who could create the best meme featuring his knockout where he got planted face first on the canvas in the sixth round. On Tuesday, Woodley announced the winner along with a post on Instagram showing the video meme that ultimately won the prize.

“Merry Christmas! Spread some love and do some good,” Woodley wrote along with the post.

The winner — an Instagram user named Chris Ashley — posted a video featuring Woodley’s knockout along that shows him falling into the shadow realm while taking trips through several locations including the new film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” before ending up face down on a couch alongside Ben Askren and Nate Robinson, who suffered the same fate when clashing with the social influencer turned boxer.

Conor McGregor also makes an appearance in the final frame of the meme from his knockout loss to Dustin Poirier — most likely thanks to Paul using that image to make a diamond incrusted gold charm on a chain that he eventually gave to Poirier, who then auctioned it off for charity.

Even Paul commented on the meme with a few fire emoji’s.

As far as his fight career goes, Woodley has promised he’s far from finished regardless of the result in the boxing match against Paul as he still seeks to compete multiple times in 2022 across numerous combat sports.